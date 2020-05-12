The true and the false in the series “Hollywood” on Netflix

In the Hollywood post-war, six young artists are ready to do anything to reach fame. If this series created by Ryan Murphy is a fictional story, some elements and some characters really existed. It helps you to see more clearly…

THE TRUE :

A service station transformed into a platform of sex

In the 1940s, the Richfield Gas Station, located on Hollywood Boulevard, was held by a certain Scotty Bowerswho , in his autobiography Full Service published in 2013, has told, that it is arranged appointments between stars, captains of the major studios, old ladies and rich young actors broke engaged as gas station attendants. Password for the interested : “dreamland” ! Obviously the creator Ryan Murphy has made this story the starting point of his series that immerses us in the golden age of Hollywood. Played by Dylan MacDermott, the character of Ernie is very largely inspired by Scotty. A few details. In HollywoodErnie takes a percentage on passes. In his book, Scotty claimed that he rendered service free of charge, which was later confirmed by his ex-protected and customers. Bisexual assumed, the man, who disappeared at the age of 94 years last year, seemed to be rather friendly. Just like Ernie, despite his actions of a pimp. “I wanted to create a character between Scottie Bowers and Clark Gable “told Dylan MacDermott. Mission successful.

The agent of the stars who slept with her protected

Rather, odious, on the other hand, is the character of Henry Willson, agent of the star who has really existed and launched the careers of many actors “beefcake” in which Rock Hudson, also represented in the film. And the resemblance between Willson and actor Jim Parsons that embodies is amazing ! As the series Hollywood the reveals, the agent of star, complexed by its physical, lived a love story with one of his protégés, Junior, who died in a car accident. Throwing his sights on the young Roy Scherer, it was renamed Rock Hudson, pushed him to do it again teeth and then that the actor was suffering from laryngitis, was forced to cry out for twenty-four hours so that it breaks the voice and thus become more manly. To be a protégé of Wilson at the time – hetero or homo – in the years 1940-50 was the sign that you had slept with him to advance your career. The man died in 1978 of a cirrhosis of the faith in absolute poverty. Rock Hudson, him, died of aids in 1985, just after his coming out ( see video below)

Hattie MacDaniel was the first black woman to have won an Oscar

Do you remember the fat lady saying “Me ââme Scarlett !” in the film Gone with the wind ? Well, it was Hattie embodied by the actress and rapper Queen Latifah in the series Hollywood. For its role as home to the great heart, the actress won the oscar for best actress in a supporting role in 1940 (see video below). A sign that his career was going to take off ? Alas, no ! As the regret Queen Latifah/ Hattie in the series, it is not proposed then that the roles of maids in white apron in films of the second area. And during a scene, its a joy to see a young actress black access to the supreme reward is only a sweet fantasy of Ryan Murphy. It was not until 2002 that an actress black – Halle Berry – won finally an oscar for a leading role.

The director George Cukor was organizing orgies at his home

My fair Lady, The billionaire, Sylvia Scarlett, Indiscretions … George Cukor was for three decades in Hollywood as a purveyor of great female roles. Yet, he preferred to (sexually) men. And this is one of the passages in the most amazing of the series: he organized at his home for dinner with the stars that came to join around midnight a whole horde of beautiful young men. Then, at the edge of the pool, it was the orgy. Among the guests recurring : Tallulah Bankhead, Vivian Leigh (portrayed in the series), but also other stars that are not mentioned such as Katherine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy that Scottie Bowers, according to his book, got young girls (for her) and young men (for him). And to say that they passed for a heterosexual couple ideal !

THE FAKE :

No woman has directed a major studio during the golden age of Hollywood.

In the series, the character played by the great Patti LuPone is the successor to her husband, who died of a heart attack, at the head of a major studio. We would have liked to believe. But it was impossible at the time : the nababs called Louis B. Mayer and Irving Thalberg (at the MGM), Jack L. Warner (Warner Bros.), Harry Cohn (Columbia) and Darryl F. Zanuck (at 20th Century-Fox). Only Mary Pickford has been at the head of The United Artists side of Charlie Chaplin. But it was an independent studio, means a lot less important. We rejoiced when Opinion takes the reins of power and, not long memory for old mistakes, and renewed the contract of the mistress of her dead husband by making love with the latter.

The actor Rock Hudson was not his homosexuality.

With this series, and just like Quentin Tarentino in It was a time in HollywoodThe creator Ryan Murphy puts into practice theUcroniea principle is to rewrite the history from the change in the past. Rock Hudson was a actor gay but he has never assumed publicly, his romantic relationships, as we see in the series when it crowd the red carpet on the arm of her boyfriend, a writer black. Under the guidance of doubt, Henry Willson he even married his secretary, Phyllis, who was eager to tell after his death that it was an arranged marriage. And the Italian actress Claudia Cardinale has also revealed that she was pretending to be the girlfriend of the actor at the time where they were doing it together. If the bosses of the big studios have ignored the privacy of their stars, it was not the question for they violate some rules. A couple of two men on the red carpet ? No way at the time ! And a couple between a black and a white one, or the reverse, just as unthinkable ! Kim Novak and Sammy Davis Jr are on to something. They had to put an end to their relationship under the very threat of the mafia-controlled by the ultra-conservative Harry Cohn, boss of Columbia where Kim was under contract .

Actress asian Anna May Wong has never won oscar

What a great idea took Ryan Murphy to have to relive this actress known for her role in Shanghai Express in 1932. Anna could have had, the oscar, if she had got the role she coveted as in Faces of the East, a film based on a novel by Pearl Buck, where the heroine is asian. Cautious, the Metro Goldwen Mayer was preferred at the last moment to entrust the role to Luise Rainer they have grimée in asia (see video above). And the sad part of this story is that Luise won the oscar for this role. Anna returned never the affront. In HollywoodRyan Murphy re-established the actress by making him win the statuette. Poor compensation.

Erick Grisel