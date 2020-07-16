The true face of Melania Trump revealed in a book

Mary Jordan, a reporter for the Washington Post, former Pulitzer prize winning, that have their entries in the professional circles close to the White House, has just published The Art of Business : The untold Story of Melania Trump (the art of negotiation : the untold story of Melania Trump), published by Simon & Schuster. Based on hundreds of interviews with people of various nationalities, their history, the traces, the opposite of the public image of a woman, apparently, in the withdrawal of the political life, the portrait of a Melania, which would have been the only advisor – and especially the most influential – her husband, president Donald Trump, in key files. In response, the chief of staff of laPremière lady, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement sent to the Daily Mail : “another book about the lady. Trump with false information and the origins are not specified. This book belongs to the genre of fiction. “In the title, Mary Jordan has wanted to put the First Lady to a place of choice, while her husband had been published in 1987, long before his accession to the White House, a book that became famous titled The Art of The Deal (the Art of negotiation). According to the journalist, Melania Trump has always been a determined woman, from their teenage years in the republic of Slovenia, his native country, and during the period of a model in Paris, Milan and New York, where he began a complex relationship with Donald Trump. A relationship that had lasted for seven years before being crowned by a wedding in 2005. The other side of his personality that refers to their determination and their only priority : your family. Her husband, her son, Barron (now of 14 years of age), her parents she has come from Slovenia and those who still live in the vicinity. According to one of his acquaintances, Melania has never established lasting friendships and avoid mentioning his past. A detachment which hit Mary Jordan during her research. “During the thirty years in which I was in the world, I have met and interviewed personalities reluctant and contained, among them the head of a drug cartel in mexico and a princess of japan. But this was nothing in comparison with Melania, ” she says.

“The princess” Ivanka ” and “The portrait” Melania

However, strength of research, Mary Jordan was able to enter into the world of composition and structured of the First Lady, as seen in excerpts from his book. So, remember that after its inauguration in the year 2016, the president, Donald Trump had built only the White House, his wife was in New York with the pretext of not disrupting the school year with your son, Barron. In reality, Melania was then, in the process of renegotiating the prenuptial agreement signed with her husband during the marriage and that he was at risk of becoming obsolete with its new political status. Their concern was mainly to preserve their interests, and especially of his son, Barron, in the face of the other four sons of Donald Trump, born of his sexual relationship with his previous two wives.

On the other hand, and this is not a secret to anyone, many of the tensions that exist between the First Lady and the First Daughter, Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of the president, Trump has participated closely in its decisions to the White House. That led him to be nicknamed by Melania Trump “princess” , while Ivanka returned the courtesy by the nickname of ” The portrait “, for their lack of talkativeness. Discreet and reserved, the First lady knows how to use silence to good effect, as revealed by this passage in the book that describes the way in which she had welcomed her husband, following revelations about his adventures in the program ” Access Hollywood “. According to one of the family members of the couple, while the whole world was expecting a great scene of family, he would have said to her husband : “We have not been able to spoil everything for us “, because it was one of the few people to believe in their victory. Trump then apologized, saying that this was only one of his bluster. Melania Trump was on the point of retiring to his room.

In another book published in 1997 under the title the Art of the Comeback (the Art of The return), Trump had said about women : “There is a high level of maintenance. It is low maintenance. I don’t want to maintenance ” (Some women need a lot of attention and others less. To me, I don’t want to give any). One of the lawyers for Donald Trump, Jay Goldberg, said : “the Triumph is to talk business with a certain romanticism, but never to a woman,” and added : “This makes him very happy, it is a tablet of chocolate in Hershey and stay in front of the tv. “Melania has obviously taken note, entering silently in your world, and managing to get the attention of her husband, much more than predicted. Sean Spicer, communications director of the u.s. president, stresses : “Melania is behind the scenes. It does not say : according so-and-so, send so-and-so. But it will ensure that the president know what she thinks, and he is going to take your opinion seriously. “