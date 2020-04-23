the true story of figure skater Tonya Harding

Rivalry in high-level sport… this is the theme that will be addressed this Saturday, April 18 Julie Denayer in criminal Chronicles. From 21 hours, TFX provides in effect a replay of his show dedicated to the case of Tonya Harding. This young woman, a female american talent especially promising, and has been involved in a sulphurous scandal sports. Her story has even been adapted for the cinema in the film Me,Tonya. Margot Robbie, who played Tonya Harding, has even been nominated for Oscars 2018 for this role. You summed up the case, which had rocked the figure skating in the united states.

Critical of Me, Tonya : the biopic and the shock of the skater Tonya Harding with a Margot Robbie unrecognizable

Born November 12, 1970 in Portland, Tonya Harding began skating at the age of three years, under the direction of a very severe or even violent to his mother. She becomes one of the rising stars of the sport and, in 1991, is the first female american to perform a triple axel. She would have been able to stay legendary for this feat, but a sad event comes to taint his image.

In 1994, she took part in the championship of america. It is in the face of its main competitor, and holder of the title, Nancy Kerrigan. The day before the competition, Kerrigan is attacked by a man who gives him a blow of iron rod in the right leg. It must give up. Tonya Harding has the open field and won the national title. Except that shortly after, his

