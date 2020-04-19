The truth about the celebration of the 3-to-the-head-of Carmelo Anthony

The attacker of the Portland Trail Blazers, Carmelo Anthony, is the proud owner of one of the celebrations with three points the most remarkable in the world of basketball. However, it turns out that this may not be the original inventor of the movement.

Iman Shumpert, who has played with Anthony with the New York Knicks, has discussed with Sham Charania of The Athletic and Stadium and gave an overview of the way in which the gesture has become. According to Shump, the attacker of the Blazers swept the gesture of Rasheed Wallace, who played in New York in 2012-13.

“People don’t realize, Melo making the three-to-one, how it started was Rasheed Wallace. It has always been a celebration in three points. He began the three-to-the-head, and then Sheed is injured, ” explained Shumpert. “But Sheed has started this. And it was funny as hell because Melo, of course, it’s like, “come on dude, it’s Melo man”… once God does that, all the world becomes naughty with. So, everyone says “yo the Melo three heads!” We all thought it was funny … And Sheed comes a day … and he said: “Melo, I’m not even going to te bill.” “

Despite the swagger, Shumpert has accepted that Melo had made the celebration popular.

“But it did, and like all the world gets crazy, the little children do it for their games, all the little street-ballers of Dyckman and Rucker. Everyone is doing it… I told them to calm down, they did so. I was like, it, it doesn’t make you hurt your fingers? As you put yourself in the head with the right fingers? As it does not hurt? ” Iman Shumpert has explained how the current star of the Blazers drove the 3-to-the-head to the ubiquity.

It remains to be seen what Carmelo Anthony will tell of this revelation. For now, fans can watch Shump tell the story hilarious and finally give Sheed the credit he deserves apparently.