The Turing Test– PS3 Game Download For Free





The examination was presented by Turing in his paper, “Computing Machinery and Intelligence”, while operating at the University of Manchester (Turing, 1950; p. 460).[4] It opens up with words: “I propose to consider the question, ‘Can machines think?’” Because “thinking” is challenging to specify, Turing selects to “replace the question by another, which is closely related to it and is expressed in relatively unambiguous words.”[5] Turing’s brand-new concern is: “Are there imaginable digital computers which would do well in the imitation game?”[6] This concern, Turing thought, is one that can in fact be responded to. In the rest of the paper, he refuted all the significant arguments to the proposal that “machines can think”.[7]

