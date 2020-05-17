the tutorial of confinement to eighteen million views

Even the superstars are confined, so as to make a small dancing steps to the house and take the opportunity to visit its 3.500 square meters to its fans.

Last Friday, the canadian rapper has released a new title Toosie Slide , announced two days before on Tik Tok. One discovers Drake sketch a few dance steps for a few tens of seconds. A teaser that is sufficient for launched the Toosie Slide Challenge . Viral effect immediate.

The video of Toosie Slide begins with images of the deserted streets of Toronto for the cause of containment. And then in the manner of the issuance My home star (Cribs) that was the heyday of MTV in the early 2000s, Drake, covered by a hood and wearing a vest camouflage, made the tour of the owner in his mansion bling bling Toronto. Toosie is the name of a choreographer From Atlanta who created the no Toosie Slide Drake encourages us to remember. It even gives the directions in the lyrics :

It go right foot up, left foot, slide

Left foot up, right foot, slide

Basically, I’m sayin’ either way, ayy

we ’bout to slide, ayy