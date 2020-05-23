The TV channels offers you dinner theatres !

(Re)discover cult movies in the early evening…
Check out the evenings cinemas chains will offer you the next week :
Monday, may 25,
21h05 : Bis with Franck Dubosc and Kad Merad (TF1)
21h05 : Red with Bruce Willis (M6)
21h05 : To Bright ! with Bradley Cooper and Omar Sy (W9)
21h05 : The Carrier III with Jason Statham (TMC)
Tuesday, may 26,
21h05 : Harry Potter and the deathly hallows – Part 1 with Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson (TF1)
21h05 : The women on the 6th floor with Fabrice Luchini (M6)
Thursday, may 28,
21h05 : The tanned with Christian clavier, Thierry Lhermitte, Josiane Balasko (TF1)
21h05 : Jean-Philippe with Fabrice Luchini and Johnny Hallyday (W9)
Friday, may 29
21h05 : The incredibles 2 (Canal +)
Make your choice !