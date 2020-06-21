The twilight Zone-Season 2 : the Return to the dimension of Jordan Peele, in a week on CBS All Access

















Jordan Peele invites us to immerse ourselves in In The Twilight Zone with a new batch of episodes of season 2, which will arrive on the streaming platform, the american CBS All Access, on the 25th of June next, and from the June 26, 2020, in the Canal+ Series 23: 00.

If you are not familiar with this reboot of the classic anthology of science fiction (aka The Fourth Dimension with us), In The Twilight Zone he gives us the news beyond that take the form of a story, ranging from horror to science-fiction classic. For more information, see our report of the first season with a ranking of the episodes.

Season 2 of In The Twilight Zone it consists of 10 new episodes that we find Joel McHale, Damon Wayans Jr., David Krumholtz, Natalie Martinez, Topher Grace, Kylie Bunbury, Gretchen Mol, Greta Lee, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Tawny Newsome, Sky Ferreira, Thomas Lennon, Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo, Tony Hale, Daniel Sunjata, Ethan Embry, Billy Porter, Jenna Elfman, Christopher Meloni, Jimmi Simpson, Gillian Jacobs and more

At the level of scenarios, we will find the perpetrators family as Heather Anne Campbell, Glen Morgan, Alex Rubens, and, of course, Jordan Peele, but also new ones such as Emily C. Chang, Sarah Amini, Osgood Perkins, and Win Rosenfeld.

