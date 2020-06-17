The two areas in which LeBron James is greater than Jordan, according to Barkley

In the last few weeks, there have been many discussions on the state of GOAT in the NBA. If Michael Jordan remains in the upper part of the plot for most of the observers, LeBron James it has been frequently cited. Of your hand, Charles Barkley I did not hesitate even a second in reference to the legend of the Chicago Bulls. But for the consultant of ESPN, the two men are really not comparable.

“LeBron is probably the better playmaker. Without a doubt, is the better passer of the two. And this is the reason why I don’t compare LeBron to Michael. The closest player to Michael, it was Kobe. A cold-blooded murderer and I’ll tear the throat.

For me, LeBron is closer to Magic. This is a guy all-around. Will bring you points, rebounds, and assists. If I need to make a basket, I’d take Michael or Kobe. If I need a defender, I take Michael or Kobe. But LeBron is the better passer, a better rebondeur.

And of course, if you need a man to win a game, I take Michael”, finished Charles Barkley.

In summary, Charles Barkley thinks LeBron James is a basketball player, more complete than Michael Jordan. But without compromising the GOAT His Airness…