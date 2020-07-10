The two sisters are at the center of a great controversy ⋆ StarMag.com

Hit by the crisis linked to the sars coronavirus, the brand of prêt-à-porter, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have just stopped to pay the salaries of their factory workers in Bangladesh. In the Face of the controversy, the sisters of Kim Kardashian have reacted to these accusations.

The clan Kardashian-Jenner is facing a new scandal. In fact, the small last, Kendall and Kylie are accused of failing to pay wages the employees of your brand of prêt-a-porter. The information was disseminated through the website of the ethical fashion ReMake from the past 11 June.

In these times of pandemic, we do not have the philanthropy of Kendall and Kylie Jenner. What we need are good management practices. Kendall + Kylie belongs to the Global Brands Group, which has refused to pay its suppliers of clothing for orders placed in February and march as a result of the drop in sales caused by the outbreak of coronavirus.

The site has even taken on a press release written by Rick Darling, the president of the company in question. He explained :

Given the unpredictability of the situation, our partners, the retailers have cancelled the orders. The inventory and the production elements that could not be sold, we have no other choice but to take the difficult decision to cancel all orders of 2020 all providers.

“This information is incorrect “

Now to let it go, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have the denial of this new. A couple of days ago, have restored the truth in a long message posted on the account of Instagram of your brand.

We want to respond to the rumor that unfortunate and wrong that the mark Kendall + Kylie belongs to the group of the Global Brands Group, and has failed to pay to the employees of the workshops of Bangladesh because of the Covid-19. This information is wrong. The mark Kendall + Kylie belongs to 3072451 Canada Inc., not in Global Brands Group. The brand worked with CAA-GBC in a framework of sale and development, but currently we do not have relationship with the GBC.

And to add :