“The ultimate question” : Arlette Chabot (LCI), why Jacques Chirac has wanted so

In 1995, as the presidential campaign rages, the press already announces Edouard Balladur as winner of the future election. Without knowing it, Arlette Chabot, who is currently presenting a special program on the Covid-19 on LCI, going to commit a mistake that could put an end to his career. And for good reason ! Then it receives the candidate Jacques Chirac in his show The question that killsthe young woman is going to allow for an output that will not appreciate at all the future head of State, as she reported in 2015 to the micro BFMTVand France 5.

“We arrive at the end of the show and I tell myself that it is not possible to conclude, it was on the apple, the little apple tree to the cover of the book (…) and I think that it is necessary to ask ‘the’ question. And before we finish, paf, I pose my question (…)“, said Arlette Chabot, who did not hesitate to ask the husband of Bernadette Chirac if he had not the intention to abandon the election, then considered to be lost in advance by number French. A question that had been left to the candidate object, “You are talking seriously or you’re humor (…) Listen to Arlette Chabot, let’s be serious“, merely respond to the policy.

Suspicion of corruption

However, if in a first time, the former mayor of Paris does not seem to want to be the journalist, the situation changes quickly when a loved one tells him that the question was actually a trap orchestrated by his rival and Nicolas Sarkozy. If Arlette Chabot ensures that it is not, the reporter not dare to ever mention the subject with the president. “I hope someone has said to Chirac that I had not been a bad journalist, handled, and that I had not been subjected to a pressure, because this was not the case“, breath-t-it.

Photo credits : CEDRIC PERRIN / BESTIMAGE