the underside of a divorce, stormy

The sultry Amber Heard definitely does not finish making speak about it. Three days after discontinuing all prosecutions for domestic violence against Johnny Depp and divorced in exchange for $ 7 million (€6.1 million), the american actress has just announced in a press release that it was entering the whole of this sum of two institutions.

It is, first, of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), an american association almost a hundred years old who defends, among others, the battered women and Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, the largest pediatric hospital in southern California. In this release, she claims that the amount paid will be exactly 7 million dollars, which does not seem quite right. In the agreements of the divorce, it is stipulated that the amount paid by Johnny Depp should also be used to pay the fees of counsel to Amber Heard.

In Hollywood, the tips are not really philanthropists, there are thus strong chances that the amount actually paid to these two charitable organizations is rather of the order of $ 6 million. This is not serious but it is a detail that shows that Amber Heard is a young woman anything but precise.

Amber Heard is holding on to his image

So far, this announcement has surprised more than one. The stars, including in France, often promise to pay damages and interest to works of charity, but in fact, they are never proof, and rare are the journalists to go and check it out.

These payments are therefore to be put to the credit of the young actress and model american. But, above all it is the proof that Amber Heard is its image. But that is the lowest, which is a bad sign for the future of his career. At the present time, it will be difficult to sign advertising contracts with brands glamorous and it will be even more difficult to find significant roles in Hollywood. In the United States, his detractors are many and it is obvious that his strategy of denigration by the media stepped in against Johnny Depp was a bad calculation.

An ad that has the effect of a bomb

It all started at the end of may, just after the Cannes film Festival. After fifteen months of marriage, Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of domestic violence and publishes on the internet several shots taken up close, showing red marks near the eye and on his cheek. According to Amber Heard, the actor struck her with his Iphone. The announcement gives the effect of a bomb. The court prohibited to Johnny Depp to approach the young woman, allows it to stay in the marital home but rejected its request for financial compensation in the amount of 50 000 dollars (!) per month. Less than a week later, a new twist: this time, Amber Heard filing for divorce for “irreconcilable differences”.

Although wealthy, Johnny Depp has married the young woman without a marriage contract, the financial stakes are massive. All of Hollywood holding its breath. The timing is well chosen. Johnny Depp is in a weak position. His last film, the blockbuster family Alice on the other side of the mirror with Johnny Depp headlining comes out the same week. In the whole world.

The Walt Disney Co has invested $ 170 million in production and at least as much in marketing. A family film marred by accusations of domestic violence, this is not good. Quoted in the stock exchange, Disney cringes: the film is very entertaining reports that 292 million at the global box office, of which only 77 in the United States.

Suspicions, lies and face concealed

From the outset, the bloodhounds of the dreaded site of investigation american people TMZ suspect the young woman of lying. For four months, they will dismantle one by one the arguments of Amber Heard. She described a night of drinking where she had to call in an emergency the police because Johnny Depp struck her in their marital home? The reporters from TMZ who have excellent sources within the LAPD, finding that the police officers who went that night have not found injuries on the woman. The bodyguards of Johnny Depp have certainly testified in the same direction, but as they are employees of the player, their statement is less neutral.

Mounting particularly coarse

Yet, on the day of the filing of the complaint before the court, the young woman has eerie red marks on the face. But the next day, photographed during a night of hollywood entertainment, these marks seem to have disappeared. That said, the shots are not clear: the long hair of the young woman hide half of the face. TMZ was also surprised at the timing: Amber Heard is part of the war 48 hours after the death of the mother of Johnny Depp.

On the evening of the arrival of the police officers in the marital home, she also refused to file a complaint. Then over the weeks, to support his charges, the young woman and her entourage multiplying leaks in the media with various contents (emails, video, pictures…) from which it is never certain that they are authentic. The assembly of the film put online at the end of August where Amber Heard is filming in secret an argument with Johnny Depp is particularly coarse. The lawyers of Johnny Depp were surprised on several occasions that such “evidence” circulating in the media but are never filed in the record of the judges of the divorce.

Blitzkrieg media

No one will probably ever if Amber Heard has really been beaten regularly by her ex-husband. The power of the boards of Johnny Depp is not to be underestimated. Their defense does not stop certainly not to the public testimonies of the relatives of the actor as the open letter from the mother of his children, Vanessa Paradis.

At the end of August, after four months of blitzkrieg in the media, the lawyers of the young woman preferred to sign an amicable agreement rather than to see their client to swear on the honour in front of a court. They have also accepted the payment of a minimum amount. Seven million dollars in the light of the heritage of Johnny Depp, it’s almost a tip. The case of Amber Heard will make case law. It is not sure that she has rendered service to all the women who in the future will require the divorce to domestic violence.