The unexpected gift from Kanye West for birthday Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian revealed to her fans behind the scenes of his birthday on his account Instagram on Tuesday 22 October 2019. The star of 39 years, has notably revealed that her husband Kanye West had made a gift of a million dollars to support a cause that is dear…

Kim Kardashian has posted on his account Instagram a stunning selfie where she flaunts her “duckface” as usual, this Tuesday 22 October 2019. The purpose of this photo? Thank you to everyone who wished him his birthday on Monday 21 October as she celebrated her 39 years, and especially her husband Kanye West for his incredible gift.

The star of “The Incredible Family Kardashian” has graced his selfie of a long text in caption, in which she reveals the backstage of his upcoming anniversary, and the gifts that she has received from her family and her husband. The mother of North (6 years), Holy one (3 and a half years), Chicago (1 year) and Psalm (5 months) admits to having spent a birthday “very relaxing” with his “fantastic friends in Palm Spring”. “I then had a family dinner in my house, organized by my mother and Kanye,” she continued. After enjoying food of the armenians in his favorite restaurant, the family of the beautiful brunette has booked the surprise of a “truck-nuts and a stand of churros” that were waiting for him outside his house in the late evening.

Gifts galore and a very generous donation

The list of surprises and gifts from the clan Kardashian doesn’t stop there : the star is said to have received “the incredible gifts from the hand of all his family”. Her husband Kanye West has even offered a “wonderful bag”. And this is not all : “he made a gift of one million dollars, from him and the children, my charity work favorite who work so hard to reform prisons with me”, prove it.

An unexpected gift and very generous, both to his wife that it was for the prisoners defended by the associations in question. Kim Kardashian ended the publication, exclaiming : “it fills my heart with joy !”

Kim Kardashian, following in the time studies to become a lawyer and that is expected to pass the bar exam in 2022, is very committed to the rights of prisoners and their reintegration process in society. She was involved in 2018 with the held of Alice Mary Johnson, a sexagenarian who has been sentenced to life in prison for a crime non-violent (drug trafficking), and made to play its relationship with Donald Trump to plead his case. The president of the United States had then decided to release the detainee.

Filled by the touching gift from her husband, the yummy mummy has posted the certificate of donation on social networks, proving that the money has been distributed to associations Cut 50, the Buried Alive Project, the Equal Justice Initiative, and the Anti-Recidivism. Her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, took the opportunity to compliment his brother-in-law on Instagram, saying, “Kanye has the heart the most generous,” and that his gift is “inspiring” for all.

I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye for me the most amazing bags. But he also donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy! pic.twitter.com/chNkyPRQGW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 22, 2019

