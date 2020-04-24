The unknown story of Michael Jordan that was left out of the documentary “The Last Dance”: the day that had to be a waiter of their rivals

“On campus were, among others, Patrick Ewing and Len Bias, but Michael, Mike at that time, he surpassed all. Begged him to stay for a second week because the college coaches wanted to see him, and his parents said they could not afford it. And on the campus they told ‘we’re going to pay for it if he works in the kitchen as a waiter for the rest of the guys’. Michael was the MVP of the second week, being a waiter and serving them fruit and food to then go out and beat those guys on the court”, stressed the director of the documentary.