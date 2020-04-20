The unusual confession of Iker Casillas will not appeal in the Blue Cross

During this quarantine have become popular live broadcasts through the digital platform of Instagram, and this time Iker Casillas was the protagonist of a live next to Míchel González.

The world champion admitted that his favorite team of mexican soccer was the Blue Cross, but now they went to Pumas for his compatriot, who is the coach of the university.

“I always said that it was of the Blue Cross because I get it well, but I am now of the Cougars”, said.

Boxes until he dared to shout the well-known “Goya” that identifies the institution auriazul.