The unusual real-life age distinctions in between prominent TELEVISION sets

Ben McKenzie remained in his mid-20 s when he starred along with 17- year-old Mischa Barton on “The OC.”





Ben McKenzie and also Mischa Barton on “The OC.”.



Fox.







After the Fox teenager dramatization “The OC” premiered in 2003, it rapidly came to be a hit, as did the love in between 2 of its protagonist, Marissa and also Ryan, played by Mischa Barton and also Ben McKenzie.

Although the major personalities were throughout the exact same age in the collection, the stars that played them weren’t all teenagers.

Barton was 17 when the program premiered and also McKenzie was 24, which isn’t one of the most surprising age space on the listing, though McKenzie was still playing a young adult when he was almost 30 years of ages at the end of the program.

Find Out More: