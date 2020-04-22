The ups and downs of Katy Perry in the containment (and pregnant)

Pregnant, Katy Perry does not hide live emotions mixed in full pandemic.

Forced confinement as all the world, Katy Perry also shared, however, with thousands of other women being pregnant, a condition that generates a lot of happiness, but also a lot of concern, understandably.

Quizzed on the topic during a discussion session with his fans on Facebook Live, Katy Perry speaks indeed of ” ups and downs “, but is well out of it and attempt the passage to be grateful for the good things in his life, starting with her pregnancy!

“There are ups and downs, like everyone else, I’m sure of it. Think of things for which you are grateful for and it puts the mind in a good place. I love you, I miss you. It is a period of crazy (…) I am sure that many of you are going through a lot of emotions. I’m in the same club (…) I hope that we will all smile soon. Stay safe and in health “, introduces Katy Perry during the live event, reports AND, which marked the launch of a previously unseen episode ofAmerican Idol.

Katy Perry announced to be pregnant, in the company ofOrlando Bloomat the beginning of the month of march, before I reveal postpone his wedding plans with the actor in the margin of the crisis of the novel coronavirus.

