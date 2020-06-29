The vaccine against the coronavirus. The stars sing to help raise funds

A concert for a good cause. International stars of music, cinema, sports, or fashion, joined this Saturday, June 27 at a concert, in line, in order to finance the research for the creation of a the vaccine against the coronavirus and what is available to the poorest populations of the planet. Shakira, Usher, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, and the French Christine and the Queens, among others, give voice to the time.

The #GlobalGoalUnite LIVE concert, organized by Dwayne @rock Johnson! Tune in to see the artists, comedians, activists, and more come together to support equal access to COVID-19 of help for everyone, everywhere. We are going to build a better future: https://t.co/AQFKWGWXjE https://t.co/KhzbVh71sD — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) June 27, 2020

The The European Commission has organized, in collaboration with the organization that has its headquarters in the united States of a Global Citizen, this virtual event is intended to generate financial contributions. In total, according to the european Union, 40 years governments have helped in the preparation.

16 million already collected

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the european Commission, launched the project, announcing that they have obtained the Saturday 6,15 million euros, of which € 4.9 billion from the european investment Bank, in collaboration with the Commission.

Previously, on 4 may, during a summit organized to raise funds, the EU, the governments and rich philanthropists had pledged to contribute close to ten million euros. So that is already close to 16 million euros in total.

“We must never put an end to this pandemic, when it will be over-completed “said Ursula von der Leyen at the opening of this virtual event.

“And this means that any person in the world has access to testing, treatment and vaccines, regardless of the place where she lives, where she and her appearance “she continued.

The actors involved

Dwayne “The Rock “ Johnson, a former professional wrestler turned actor, will be hosting a concert on Saturday that will be streamed on the internet.

There will also be Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, or David Beckham.

The philanthropist Melinda Gates foundation, and the director general of the world health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has also been very involved.