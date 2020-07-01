the victims of Weinstein will share $ 19 million

Several women victims of sexual assault on the part of Harvey Weinstein, convicted in February of rape, in particular, they share nearly $ 19 million in the framework of the action group, said Tuesday the prosecutor of the State of New York. These damages, which must still receive the approval of two courts, as a result of the accusation brought against the former hollywood producer, of 68 years, and against the study of The Weinstein Company.

“Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Company has failed to its employees. After all, the harassment, the threats, the discrimination and the discrimination based on gender, a certain degree of justice to these survivors“the prosecutor said Letitia James in a press release, without specifying the number of persons that this agreement should cover.

The complaint asserts that the former producer “asking or forcing employees to have sexual contact non-consensual, as a counterparty to keep their job or advance in your career“. But a lawyer for several of the authors of the complaint has been immediately criticized the agreement, believing that it was a “the betrayal total“.

According To Douglas Wigdor, Harvey Weinstein “does not accept any responsibility for their actions“in this transaction, and will not have to pay any money out of your pocket. This attorney represents, in particular, Tarale Wulff, a former waitress who testified at the trial of Weinstein that the former producer had been raped in her apartment in 2005. He noted that this agreement was to prevent people who do not wish to subscribe to search other avenues for obtaining compensation. He expects to be in opposition to justice.

The ex-producer of the film, who was convicted in February of rape and sexual assault, was sentenced march 11 to 23 years in prison after a highly publicized trial in New York. Nearly 90 women such as Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, to date, publicly accused Harvey Weinstein of harassment, sexual assault or rape. The majority of the facts alleged are taken as prescribed. He was charged in April for a third case of sexual assault in a folder that is mounted to the prosecutors of Los Angeles.