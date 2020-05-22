the video game Fortnite is dream temple virtual culture

On the Internet, the world is changing at breakneck speed, and here’s an example for the less surprising. On Friday, the trailer of Tenetthe next film of Christopher Nolan, celebrated director ofInception, The Dark Knight and Interstellar, was unveiled. But, before being published on the Internet, it has been disclosed… in a video game. And not only that : Fortnitethe phenomenon with 250 million players.

A screen in a screen

It is within the online game mode “Battle Royale”, the trailer of Tenet has been published. A surreal scene : instead of trying to kill their opponents, as is the rule (the goal is to be the last survivor of a group of a hundred players), millions of players suddenly stopped two minutes to observe, through the eyes of their character, the trailer, which was broadcast on several screens distributed on the map of the game.

This is good, the TRAILER of the Movie “TENET” has just finished ! pic.twitter.com/U7leYDJohs — Yanteh – French Fortnite Leaker (@Yanteh_) May 22, 2020

A few minutes before the rest of the users, the players Fortnite were able to discover a little more about the mysterious film of Christopher Nolan. Tenetincluding the cast includes John David Washington, and Robert Pattinson, is scheduled for release during July in France, provided that the sars coronavirus does not grow back to maturity.

Concerts virtual for players

Fortnite isn’t his first shot at glory in the field of event and cultural marketing. In April, in full confinement, the american rapper Travis Scott, had given a concert virtual in the game. A performance of 10 minutes, saved and restored, thanks to an avatar of a giant artist. Twelve million players around the world have attended the concert of a new kind, a record for a concert online, and were dancing their character to the rhythm of the music. The other four concerts of the rapper had followed, each time with a large audience.

This success has prompted Epic Games, the publisher of Fortniteto multiply the concerts. In early may, during a “Royal jubilee” held in a game mode specifically designed for them, the players were able to attend a “DJ Set” of several artists, including Steve Aoki and deadmau5. Never a game had not experienced such a craze and this community are huge draws now brands but also associations that organize all kinds of promotional events and charities.