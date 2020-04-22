The video shock of Fridays for Future for the Earth day

The clip is reminiscent of the speech of Jacques Chirac in 2002 during the Earth summit in Johannesburg : “The house is burning and we look elsewhere.”. The video of the association Fridays for future, is calledOur house is on fire“literally “Our house is on fire”. A clip shock, unveiled on Wednesday 22 April for the 50th Earth day.

The association organizes 24 hours of live broadcasta “stream” on the internet, on Friday, April 24 to raise awareness of the ecological problems and the climate change. A way to continue to mobilize in a time of spread of the coronavirus covid-19, and for replace the traditional marches for the climate.

According to the IPCC (Intergovernmental panel on climate change), we would be less than 12 years of not being able to act in the field of environmental policy : it should be, in this period of time, transform our societies to reduce our CO2 emissions by at least 50%.

