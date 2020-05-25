The video TikTok Fight Challenge from Laika Studios includes an animation in stop-motion

Send help because I can’t stop watching the video of the challenge battle TikTok of Laika Studios, which features tons of stop motion animation is incredible. The studio that brought us Missing link, Coraline, ParaNormanand Kubo and the two strings was that the last team to have joined the viral challenge TikTok – and this could be the video of the challenge of combat is the most fun to this day.

Friday, Laika has presented his incredible video of the challenge TikTok on Twitter, sub-grading the video with: “no one has ever said that the movie was safe. “The video starts with one of the characters most iconic of the studio, Coraline, getting the special honor of being the first character to be hit before you load the camera to offer his own form of justice animated. From there, we look at the incredible stop-motion animation breathtaking unfold while various characters are fighting. A herd of cows defending one of their own to a lemon, bringing a katana to the body before another lemon rises in order to a facilitator being to knock out before the birds spinning around his head will dangle in front of the camera, the work done on Laika’s part for this video challenge combat meet is so, so well.

No one has ever said that the movie was safe. Follow us on #tiktok to see more! #fightlaikaanimator #fightchallenge #animation #stopmotion #laikastudios #laikansathome pic.twitter.com/TjG2QtRfZk – LAIKA (@LAIKAStudios) 23 may 2020

The video Laika Studios is not until the last video of the challenge battle TikTok to quickly earn the status as viral. The video of the studio comes just a few weeks after that the fun video and bossée the Boss Bitch Fight Challenge has attracted the attention of the Internet. In this video, the celebrities, including Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Zoe Belland Halle Berryand tons of cascadeuses, have joined forces to give the impression that they fought in spite of the shelter in their own homes.

