The video Totally Kyle Drake Bell is the nostalgia of Nick Fans

This is totally epic!

Drake Bell served a great nostalgia with a totally inspired by Kyle TIC Tac. Putting his spin on the viral Wipe It Down Challenge, where the users reveal a new look when they pretend to clean a mirror, alum of Nickelodeon has channeled his The Amanda Show alter ego and has almost broken the Internet in the process.

Starting in a white t-shirt kingdom with his slicked back hair, Bell began to wipe the mirror of his bathroom during the song “Wipe It Down” was playing. While pursuing his duties, he became the beloved character of the years 2000, wearing a t-shirt tie-dye and a long blonde wig wavy. Stunned by what had happened, Bell lowered cautiously his eyes on the cloth he was using to clean the mirror and went out of the frame.

This is not the first time that the Drake and Josh star has paid tribute to her days on Nickelodeon. Earlier this month, he is decked out in its best Totally Kyle for another TikTok hilarious video.