The video Totally Kyle Drake Bell is the nostalgia of Nick Fans

This is totally epic!
Drake Bell served a great nostalgia with a totally inspired by Kyle TIC Tac. Putting his spin on the viral Wipe It Down Challenge, where the users reveal a new look when they pretend to clean a mirror, alum of Nickelodeon has channeled his The Amanda Show alter ego and has almost broken the Internet in the process.
Starting in a white t-shirt kingdom with his slicked back hair, Bell began to wipe the mirror of his bathroom during the song “Wipe It Down” was playing. While pursuing his duties, he became the beloved character of the years 2000, wearing a t-shirt tie-dye and a long blonde wig wavy. Stunned by what had happened, Bell lowered cautiously his eyes on the cloth he was using to clean the mirror and went out of the frame.
This is not the first time that the Drake and Josh star has paid tribute to her days on Nickelodeon. Earlier this month, he is decked out in its best Totally Kyle for another TikTok hilarious video.
In it, he was watching an old episode of the sketch disguised as a character, giving fans a surprise at the end. It has also revised its Drake and Josh character for a similar videoand even fans educated on the words correct from the theme song of the show in another.
Always a fan of embracing his past Nickelodeon, Bell has treated the fans several moments of nostalgia over the years. In 2018, he decided to visit the Drake and Josh home when out and fun. Instead, he found that the house in Encino, California, had been demolished, and documented the moment on Twitter. “What’s new throughout the world. I came to see the Drake and Josh house and it is gone, ” he said.” All that is left is the mailbox. “
In march 2019, the Yours, mine and ours star has revealed that he and his Drake and Josh co-star Josh Peck working together on something that will delight fans. Unable to fully disclose what the next project will involve, Bell told E! News, “well, not exactly Drake and Joshbut Josh and I have talked about. He found nice ideas. And, yes, I can’t really enter in exactly what we do, but it’s going to be really cool and exciting. I’m really excited to do it. “
He continued: “wherever we go, we get:” When is the restart? When is the restart? When will you guys? “None of us wants to do a reboot. It had to be something cool, it had to be something creative, so, no, honestly I never thought that we would return… I think we have found something that is a little a little more creative and a little more exciting. “