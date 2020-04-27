The villa style Demi Lovato is for sale [PHOTOS]

People and royalty

Tour from the owner.

After having amazed the world with his interpretation of the “Star-Spangled Banner” at the Super Bow, Demi Lovato redone to talk about it. And this time, there was no question of his vocal prowess, but of a property. The singer of 27 years has actually sold his beautiful villa of Los Angeles. Advertised price ? Nearly $ 9 million, says Variety. Was a time, the villa was rented, some 40 000 dollars per month.

Read also > Cardi B offers a villa pharaonic with shooting range [PHOTOS]

Located not far from the legendary Chateau Marmont, the house has all of the foot-to-earth star ideal. Featuring a design décor and a view to die for, there are 4 bedrooms for up to 5 bathrooms and an american kitchen state of the art. Pool Table, patio, outdoor… the crazy nights hollywood had better watch out.