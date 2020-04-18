The viral trolleada to Chivas during the conference, Lopez-Gattell











Chivas began with the left foot your go-to for the budding choose MX to tie it 5-5 before FC Juárez and later to be goleado outrageously for Pachuca with marker of 7-1.

This last result has generated all sorts of teasing by the networks, which is something normal when it gives a result like this, what no one expected is that in the press conference of Hugo Lopez-Gatell be made viral with the mockery of an americanism.

“COVID-19 Chivas 1“, commented on the fan and quickly became a tendency to get more than 500 likes on the conference that was transmitted by the platform of Facebook Live.

The Herd is Sacred is in the 17° of the table with just a point and 12 goals against in the first two tournament dates.

This Sunday will seek to change course when confronted with the Toluca from 15:00 horad of the City of Mexico.

