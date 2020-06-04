The visit to the church of Trump, the response to the death of a black man unarmed frustrated some councillors

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The response of war to the president, Donald Trump the racial unrest that has ravaged the United States and his visit is controversial in a church after the release forced of peaceful protesters have led to division and frustration among some members of the staff of the White House.

PHOTO FOLDER: The american president Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of the episcopal church of St. John’s in front of the White House after having walked for a photo session during the protests against inequality racial in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in custody in Minneapolis, at the White House in Washington, dc, Usa, June 1, 2020. REUTERS / Tom Brenner

The emphasis placed by Trump on “law and order” to curb the protests and sometimes violent came after a discussion between the advisors on the best way to react to the death of George Floyd, a black man unarmed who died after a white policeman was kneeling on the neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis last week, said senior officials of the administration.

But the surprise trip to the republican president at the historic church of Saint John’s near the White House on Monday, during which he has waved a Bible for photographers and posed with members of the staff who were all white, drew condemnation from democrats and some republicans, and shook some on his own team, told Reuters a top official of the administration.

The responsible law enforcement have used tactics heavy to clean the area of the peaceful protesters before the visit, even if a curfew in Washington dc was not yet in force.

Trump, who is a candidate for re-election in November, has courted voters with religious, particularly evangelical christians, as a key element of his political base.

He did not go to church regularly himself, and has not entered the building on Monday, part of which was burned during the demonstrations, nor did the prayer in its judgment.

“There are a lot of people very evangelicals who are walking in this White House and who, I know, were very uncomfortable with this visit,” said the top official of the administration.

The official described the response to the protests as lacking in leadership and avoiding the truths that are key, including the role of the white supremacist in some disorders.

A call that Trump has met with the governors of the States, in which he described them as weak and told them to harden with the protesters, was “crazy” and “derailed,” said the manager.

Members of the staff of the afro-americans, who do not constitute a large part of the circle of Trump, have been recruited to attend this call on Monday in the situation room, said the responsible person, and vice-president Mike Pence has planned to visit in Minnesota despite concerns that his presence could trigger new riots and increase the risks to security.

COMMENTS INFLAMMATORY

Trump has condemned the murder of Floyd and promised justice, but he has been criticized by democrats and some of his fellow republicans for his rhetoric and provocative demonstrations.

The democratic candidate for the presidential election, Joe Biden, blasted the response to Trump and has sought to provide a contrast with the promise to try to bridge racial divide in the country.

The spokesperson of the White House, Hogan Gidley, said that Trump had struck “the perfect tone” in expressing a deep sadness for the family of Floyd and by showing an unwavering commitment to ensure that justice is rendered in the case, while defending law and order.

“He expressed his support for the First Amendment and the right of people to demonstrate peacefully, while stating very clearly that criminal behaviour, anarchy and evil cannot be tolerated,” said Gidley.

The broad response from Trump, including a threat to use the army to suppress the riots, is consistent with a presidency that has brought up several times in the political groups with inflammatory rhetoric on everything from immigration to foreign relations.

A high official of the administration said that Trump was focused on the action rather than on racial reconciliation and national unity, because of the desire to show the Americans that something was being done about the destruction that looters had caused in american cities.

“The unit is great and that should be the ultimate goal, but you must also cope with the current problem,” said the manager.

A former head of the White House has said that the remarks by Trump in a speech in the Rose Garden House of the White House reflected the influence of members the more hawkish of his team on those considered more moderate, such as his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Ivanka Trump, wearing a mask, was part of the group that worked with the president at the church of St. John on Monday, but she had not been held with his father for the photo session.

Other did not wear masks. Pence, who often refers to his religious beliefs, was not present.

Another high official of the administration said Monday that Trump had made it clear to advisers that he wanted to give an address clear of the law and order.

According to a poll by Reuters / Ipsos published on Tuesday, a majority of Americans sympathize with the protests nationwide against the deaths of Floyd and disagreed with the response from Trump disorders.