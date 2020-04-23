THE VOICE 2020 – Cheyenne sings, “In another world” by Céline Dion (K. O.) – The Voice





Tonight, Cheyenne up on stage to interpret the title “In another world” of Céline Dion. For this new stage of the competition, the talent to choose the song they wish to perform. It is his voice blazing and crystal clear, which has attracted Lara Fabian. For the KO, Cheyenne attack to the repertoire of Celine Dion. Cheyenne is a synonym of simplicity and purity to his coach Lara Fabian. It is presented during blind auditions with his country world. This love for the country, Cheyenne has managed to evolve in comparison to other styles of music. During Battles, it’s pure emotion that it delivered on the title “You raised me up” by Secret Garden. An important step in the adventure of the young woman, this evening, she has conquered Lara Fabian, but also the public, who offered him a standing ovation. Tonight, Cheyenne has decided to sing in French. She interprets the title “In another world” of Céline Dion. “I’m aware of take a risk, when you sing Celine Dion, we don’t have the right to be wrong” she said to Lara Fabian. But Cheyenne loves the risk, this evening she wants to surprise Lara Fabian where we do not expect it. Check out his performance. Extract of the show the Voice of April 18, 2020. You can find all the replays, all the extracts, all of the bonuses from The Voice on MYTF1.