THE VOICE 2020 – Cheyenne sings “Listen” by Beyoncé (Semi-final) – The Voice

Tonight, Cheyenne has decided to strike a blow by offering to the public a resume of the tube Beyoncé’s ” Listen “. Remember, Cheyenne has gained the upper-hand his place in the semi-final by interpreting authoritatively the title of Céline Dion In another world when KB. His coach, Lara Fabian, galvanized, did not hesitate a second to qualify it … After the country, his music of choice at the blinds, the pure emotion during his battle in the face of Maria and Amaury on the title of “raise me up” by Secret Garden and the show of the KB, Discover a new facet of Cheyenne. Extract of the show the Voice of June 6, 2020. You can find all the replays, all the extracts, all of the bonuses from The Voice on MYTF1.