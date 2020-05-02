The Voice 2020 – Melba stands out with a recovery atypical of Britney Spears – The Voice

The program blind auditions of The Voice, this Saturday, 8 February 2020, on TF1 : Melba sings “Toxic” by Britney Spears.

Melba is a young lyon of 25 years. First of all a passion for the environment horse riding, she discovered music in high school and it is a revelation. She gets a group and began performing on stage. Author, composer and performer, she loves to be in the gap and to create the surprise, especially by the times. She likes to take titles where we don’t expect ! For his Audition, the Blind, the young woman interpreter Toxic Britney Spears in a very different version of the original and hopes to seduce the coaches !

A winning bet since Amel Bent did not hesitate to press the buzzer for the recruit. But before that, she will have to fight with Pascal Obispo, who turned at the very last second. “You have proposed something very difficult to do and it is very amazing. You got the power and a very pretty voice. It is different from everything we have seen until now,” congratulates Pascal. “I think we understood,” simply starts Amel. “I’ll just tell you : I WANT YOU”. Melba thank Pascal for his words but it is with his “Sis’” Amel she decides to continue the adventure. Welcome to The Voice, Melba.

The Voice 2020 – Every Saturday at 21h05 on TF1