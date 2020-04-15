THE VOICE 2020 – Toni sings “Juice” from Lizzo (KB) – The Voice





Tonight, Toni stepped onto the stage of the KB to interpret the title “Juice” of Lizzo. For this new stage of the competition, the talent to choose the song they wish to perform. For Toni, this song is a true anthem. In addition to mixing the rap and vocals, she delivers a message : take on as one is. For his coach Amel Bent, Toni is a real example : a soul of tiger which assumes. She confesses : “I would have loved as a teenager, while I was wrong in my skin I will be able to identify with an artist such as Toni “. Remember the audition, the blind, the young woman had set the fire on stage taking the title from Lauryn Hill, ” Doo Wop “. Immediately, Amel Bent had been conquered by Toni. But the young woman had not been unanimous. In effect, Pascal Obispo, the tower was too into the show and would have liked to see it ” become disillusioned “. Since then, Toni has continued to demonstrate that she could put the fire on stage regardless of the song. During Battles, she was opposed to Isilde on the title “All the music that I love” Johnny Hallyday. Once again, she succeeded. This evening, a place to live is at stake. Toni intends to give everything to seduce Amel Bent and access. Extract of the show the Voice of April 11, 2020. You can find all the replays, all the extracts, all of the bonuses from The Voice on MYTF1.