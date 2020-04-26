The Voice – Ana, eliminated the K. O : “I said to myself that I had nothing at all”

Why have you chosen to take the title Bad Guy Billie Eilish for these K. O ?

Ana : I really wanted to show a new facet of myself, other than emotion, that I had already to propose during my audition, the blind, and then my battle. This time, the goal was to have fun. Bad guy is a song that I love, and that moves !

How did the rehearsals ?

I had a hard time having confidence in me. Amel Bent helped me a lot in this sense.

Once again, you are past the last…

Actually, it was already the case in the hearings to the blind. It is a very stressful position. Also, I blagué with the production. I told them : “But why am I always the last ? You like making me stressed ?!“. Even if I had not followed what had happened earlier, I was almost sure that Amel had already selected three people.

You have had a hard time cashing out your disposal. That has happened in your head at this moment ?

I was in shock, because I thought : “This is the end of the best experience of my life“. At the time, I was so disappointed that I told myself that I had nothing at all. But the coaches reassured me, they told me the words I wanted to hear. Today, it gets better.

What assessment do you make of this experience ?

I learned a lot, and grown up. I also gained confidence in me, and this is the most important. It is also thanks to The Voice I started to compose in French. Only positive things !

The result for you, what is it ?

Continue to write songs, and then get out. I hope to integrate the M. A. I (Music Academy International) of Nancy, in the next school year. But I do not yet have the definitive answer.

Interview by Camille Sanson