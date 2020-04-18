The Voice deprogrammed TF1, Chris & Angela at the concert of Lady Gaga and U2 made a gift of $ 10 million… The news music of the week !

Chris, Angela, Shawn Mendes… the line-up of the “One World: Together At Home” is growing

If there is a date to remember, it is this one : the 18th April, Lady Gaga will hold a concert dante (completely virtual) to fight against the coronavirus. During the announcement of the event, many (great) artists had already been announced. However, other names (equally prestigious) were added. We expected Taylor Swift, Chris, Angela, Shawn Mendes, but also Alicia Keys and Celine Dion, which will be of the party. What is the issue ? Raise a maximum of funds for research. The good news is that the concert will be one to watch on France 2, on Saturday, April 18, from 2 to 4 o’clock in the morning French time. Internet users will be able to get on the site France.tv between 21h and 2h in the morning and to follow the preparations for the evening.

The Voice is going to be deprogrammed from TF1 !

As we begin soon in the second month of confinement, announcements of deferrals or cancellations pure and simple the next. Last in date ? The Voice, the show, the most watched viewed in France, will be pulled from the schedule of TF1 from 2 may next. A decision taken reluctantly by the programmers, even if they do not really have the choice. “Not knowing how much time will last the health crisis and containment, we try to hold as long as possible with the recorded programs. The Voice was supposed to last for 14 weeks this year. They will be 17” said TF1 in Paris there is little time. In fact, when they had taken the decision some time ago to reduce each emission already turned to be able to extend the broadcasts, the hour is soon to lives live…

U2 provides 10 million for the fight against the COVID-19 !

After the end of their huge tour of The Joshua Tree World Tour, the members of U2 have, like everyone else, been forced to confine in them. And while some are writing songs, or lives to entertain their fans, Bono and his bandmates have just decided to make an extraordinary donation of 10 million euros for the nursing staff in irish. A gesture more than generous made possible through the assistance of different companies, to support those who are in the frontline in combating the sars Coronavirus. This sum of money should thus be used as hospitals to equip themselves with masks, respirators and other materials to protect in the face of the current pandemic. According to local media, forty respirators, and 20,000 masks mouth from China have already arrived. Note that the final objective of the action is to get forty tons of equipment to the healthcare providers in ireland.

One Direction : One meeting should occur at the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the group

This is the good news of the day… There must be one ! Several sources claim that a meeting of the One Direction could have a league in the months to come. In fact, Liam Payne has said to the media The Sun that he and his friends were thinking to do something for the anniversary of the creation of the famous group of music : “Our ten years are arriving soon so we are talking a lot these past few weeks, which was very nice… It was really good to be together”. Bound to secrecy, the young man, however, has not been able to say more : “For the moment, I don’t know that I have the right to say or not”. In parallel, the Twitter account of Pop Crave, always aware of good information, says that Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan have reportedly all set to follow Zayn Malik on Twitter. And even if the latter did not follow in return, this act could the clue be the ultimate regarding a meeting One Direction. This information is, of course, of the assumption and has not been confirmed no person for the time being. In addition, with the health crisis that rages in this moment, many plans could be turned upside down. Case to follow.