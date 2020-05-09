The Voice Kids : Lola sings “Without you” Mariah Carey (Team Jenifer) – The Voice





At age 12, Lola rubs to the directory of one of the greatest singers to voice. The young girl has chosen to interpret the international hit “Without you” by Mariah Carey during the semi-finals of The Voice Kids ! A song of great diva who is afraid to Jenifer, who herself sang in the past. But Lola was not in a hurry, go up to his coach, his vocal capacities ! Will she manage to let go by putting the technical side ? Will she be able to convey the emotions and sensitivity that Jenifer is waiting for ? This semifinal marks the return of the rule of talent saved, each coach will have the ability to recover a talent in an opposing team. Lola will she be saved by Soprano, Jenifer and Patrick Fiori ? Who will move on to the grand final ? Extract of the show the Voice Kids on Friday 18 October 2019. Find the sixth season of The Voice Kids every Friday at 21h05 on TF1 and all day on MYTF1.