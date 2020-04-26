The Volpe pointed out the culprit of the goal of Maxi Rodriguez in 2006

Editorial Mediotiempo

It’s been almost 14 years of that game before Argentina in the Final Round of the World Germany and the goal of Maxi Rodriguez in extra time yet still hurts to mexicans, a memory that Ricardo Antonio La Volpe, DT of that Selection is very present, and of which he spoke.

The Moustache ensured that beyond having been a work of art from midfielder argentine, there was a guilty party of this note and had no issue mentioning his name.

“To my side, which was Gonzalo Pineda, I said, ‘How the pitch of 30 m prior not out to press?’. And he said to me: ‘I Thought I was going to go down, when I did that, I pressed’. Then I replied: ‘I Kept waiting for him because he never went down,’” said Ricardo for a radio station in Buenos Aires.

And is that before Maxi hit that volley, historic, Juan Pablo Sorín he put a change of game measured to the chest and effectively, the Gonzo leaves him with a few metres of freedom to after you hang up the ball in the angle.

Beyond the error of Pineda, The Volpe recognizes that only a goal like that could prevent that move, as they had done a great match.

“It was a stroke of genius of Maxi Rodriguez. Not only for the goal, but also because it became with the leg of inept, because he does it with the left foot. What I keep seeing, and in truth we played very well. With Mexico we had a very good team”, closed.

THE GOODBYE OF THE BENCHES

A couple of days ago, Ricardo La Volpe announced that he will not direct more in the professional football, although in repeated occasions he has confessed his desire to work for the lower divisions, either in selection or a club.