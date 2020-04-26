The Volpe reveals the reason why it away from the benches

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO.

The former coach, argentine, Ricardo Antonio La Volpe gave to know the reasons why it has decided to withdraw from the sideboard, among which highlights the lack of planning.

I stopped being a technical director, because there is no planning in the medium and long term, we only go by results. At present there is little professionalism on the part of the players and I am no longer to discuss with them,” he remarked to a program in argentina.

On the other hand, the former coach of Mexico during the fifa World Cup Germany 2006 recalled the bitter drink of that night in the lands of teutonicwhere he was eliminated by Argentina in the knockout round.

Against Argentina, we dominate the match in the 2006 World cup, but we lacked depth. The goal of Maxi Rodriguez was extraordinary, he was a genius,” he recalled.

Finally, he spoke about the so-called “Lavolpismo” in Mexico, an idea of football that some players who were directed by him and now are coaches try to instill in their sets.

In Mexico, speaks of the Lavolpismo. My idea of the output Lavolpiana was with the central well open, to give breadth to the field and generate superiority. I believe that the professional player has to know how to play two against one”, culminated.

elf

The copyright law strictly prohibits copying, in whole or in part the materials of Excelsior without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.