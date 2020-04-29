“The Voyage of Dr. Dolittle” : when Robert Downey Jr. the child

On this day, Robert Downey Jr. arrives in the salon Louis XIII, the hotel George V in Paris, with his eternal nonchalance, face, decked out in glasses slightly tinted, under the grape-shot of the smartphone brandis by journalists turned into groupies. As the impression that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe believe to see Tony Stark landed in the press conference room to announce that he is Iron Man. In fact, the american star is in France to promote his new film, which he is both the actor and the producer, The Voyage of the Dr Dolittledirected by Stephen Gaghan, with two young actors, Carmel Laniado and Harry Collett. For the anecdote, the first of this Travel was to take place in January in Lomme (59) near Lille, but bad weather has prevented the actor from getting there. “The first time in thirty years !” was launched last at the opening of his mini-press conference.

Robert Downey Jr. during the press conference for the film, in Paris © Screenshot/Universal

“It has been over ten years that I make films where kids are forced to cover their eyes at the act III because of the alien land, launched from the outset, Robert Downey, Jr.. So, I told myself that it was time that I make a film for them, the family, in the spirit of those with whom I grew up. Mission accomplished. “The” genius, playboy, philanthropist, billionaire, ” it was for Marvel, the actor 54-year-old swapped his character’s cult against another, more consensual : dr. John Dolitlle. Don’t expect a reboot of the film with Eddy Murphy in the role of the veterinarian. And to avoid all controversy, Robert Downey Jr. has abandoned the idea of grimer in black since Tropic thunder… This doctor Dolittle version Stephen Gaghan is more consensual and reacquainted with the victorian era. One of the twelve novels that the English writer Hugh Lofting was written after the First world War to entertain his children. We discover the characters who live in a England wonderful and carefree.

Tennis balls and image synthesis

Tommy Stubbins (Harry Collett) and Lady Rose (Carmel Laniado) in ” the Voyage of The Dr Dolittle “. © Universal Pictures

The story ? Queen Victoria (Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose) is seriously ill. Following and lady of honour of the queen, Lady Rose (Carmel Laniado) rushes to the remains of the Dr Dolittle for the praying of the track at the bedside of the monarch. Only problem, the practitioner lives a secluded life, isolated from all human contact, since the tragic death of his wife, during a dangerous expedition. He lives as a hermit, beard and shaggy hair, in a stately home with animals he has collected. He still decided to go to Buckingham Palace on the back of an ostrich. Such a Sherlock Holmes, he will bend over backwards to find what could make him sick, the queen and does not hesitate to get wet by diving head-first into an aquarium, in order to communicate with fish and an octopus… Robert Downey Jr. switches immediately from one costume to another and improvised Jack Sparrow and boarded a ship in search of a miracle cure. He is accompanied by his young apprentice, Tommy Stubbins, played by Harry Collett who keeps, with his partner Carmel Laniado, a wonderful memory of the shooting. The young actor of 16 years had trembling knees when his first encounter with such a partner : “Finally, he admits, working with him was fun. Because his character is already on, and it shows on the screen. It was very funny because we played with tennis balls instead of these imaginary animals, all synthesis, ” continues Harry Collett. One had the impression of returning to childhood. So when I saw the film, I was amazed to see the result ! “

John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.), Tommy Stubbins (Harry Collett) and their animal friends to the adventure © Universal Pictures

It must be said that the quality of the synthesized images is astonishing, including those in the bestiary, more real than nature, with, among others, a tiger, a polar bear, a fox, a parrot, in which Ralph Fiennes, John Cena, Marion Cotillard and Emma Thompson lend their voice. Ditto for the scenery. Spectacular and, for the most part, digital, they have the knack for immersing the viewer in the interior of sumptuous houses, like the Dr Dolittle in England, or to Monteverde, large port city dummy led by the King Rassouli, the infamous pirate, played by Antonio Banderas, the sworn enemy of the doctor.

Adventure, gags, punchlines and word plays that abound, all mixed with a touch of poetry : it doesn’t take much to make this Journey of the Dr Dolittle a good entertainment to the public.

In the dining room.