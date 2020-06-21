The Voyage of Dr. Dolittle, with Robert Downey Jr : in the rooms

By

Fans of Robert Downey Jr., they gather in the cinema to (re)discover the last film by Stephen Gaghan, The Voyage of Dr. Dolittle, the spring meeting of 22 June 2020. An extraordinary adventure that we present to you the trailer and our meeting with Robert Downey Jr, Harry Collett and Carmel Laniado.

An adventure beyond the imagination… this is what that offers Stephen Gaghan with his latest feature film, The Voyage of Dr. Dolittlein the film the February 5, 2020. The movie is directly adapted from the novels of Hugh Lofting, Dr. Dolittlepublished between 1920 and 1952. A new adaptation after The wacky Dr. Dolittle Richard Fleischer, published in 1967, and the saga Dr. Dolittlewith Eddy Murphy.

Casting, that the beautiful world with Robert Downey Jr. (Spider-Man : the Return home, the Avengers : Endgame…) in the role of the famous doctor, but also Antonio Banderas (The Landromat, New Mutants…), Michael Sheen (The Good Apostle, the Massacre in the school…) or even Jim Broadbent (the saga of Harry Potter, Paddington, 2…).

In regards to the voice cast for the animals, we find Tom Holland (Spider-Man : Far From Home, The Incognitos, In Front…), John Cena (Fernando, Bumblebee…), Marion Cotillard (The face of an angel, we will end up together…), Carmen Ejogo (Alien : Covenant, The Fantastic Animals : The Crimes of Grindelwald…), Ralph Fiennes (LEGO Batman : The Movie, The King’s Man : the First Mission…), Selena Gomez (The Dead do not Die, A day of rain in New York…), Rami Malek (Butterfly, Bohemian Rhapsody…), Kumail Nanjiani (Acropora, Eternal…), Octavia Spencer (Zootopie, My…), Emma Thompson (Later in the Evening, the Men in Black : the International…), or Frances De La Tour (Mr. Holmes, My best friend).

Go in the footsteps of Dr. Dolittle, with the power to speak with animals, and follow him on an extraordinary journey to distant lands in search of new animals to chat with.

A movie to (re)discover in theaters on June 22, 2020.