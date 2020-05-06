The voyage of Dr. Dolittle, with Robert Downey Jr, the digital to the rescue

The fairy Travels of Dr. Dolittle, with Robert Downey Jr and a host of wonderful animals, is confirmed by Universal in 4K Ultra HD on 10 June. But also in digital as early as the month of may.

Adapted from the novels of Hugh Lofting and enjoying a budget-very comfortable $ 175 million, The voyage of Dr. Dolittle puts in scene the adventures of a doctor, John Dollitle, which has the ability to communicate with animals. A story fairytale orchestrated by Stephen Gaghan and Jonathan Liebesman with Antonio Banderas, Emma Thompson, Tom Holland, Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani and Marion Cotillard.

HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos 4K

If the film is announced, 4K Ultra HD Blu‑Ray on June 10, Universal has just unveiled its dates output digital (on 27 may) and VOD (June 10) on the platforms usual (Films TV, Orange, MYTF1VOD, Channel VOD). Most patients will have right at 4K labels image HDR10 and HDR10+ and VO-in Dolby Atmos (VO Dolby Digital Plus 7.1). And the following bonuses :

• Talk to the animals

• RDJ & HARRY : mentor and student

• Become the good doctor

• Antonio Banderas : king pirate

• The villain Dr. Müdfly

• A house little common