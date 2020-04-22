The Walking Dead : behind the iron mask ?

While the series The Walking Dead has not been able to unveil its final episode because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus, it is the great question that agitates the fans after the discovery of a new character. But that may well hide behind the iron mask ?

The man in the iron mask, this is something that we know very well in France. The prisoner the most famous in the history of the country, death to the prison of the Bastille in 1703, after 34 years of incarceration, remains a complete mystery. One thing is for sure : it is certainly not him who has made his appearance in the first excerpts from episode 16 of season 10 of The Walking Dead. Or Leonardo DiCaprio. Unless…

In the trailer for episode 16, which will mark the end of the season 10, of which the broadcast has been postponed because of the sars coronavirus, we see father Gabriel explain to the children how the survivors will be able to prevail during the terrible battle that ad against the Whisperers. It evokes the force in the presence of : Alexandria, Hill, Oceansize, the Kingdom, but also those who are not there yet. It is here that one sees the images of Daryl and Carol, and Rosita and Eugene by bicycle, all moving back. And then you can see Alden and Aaron in the middle of battle in the woods, who find themselves up against a new character to look well styled, with kamas, weapons in the shape of sickles, of japanese tradition, and therefore an iron mask to cover his face…

Maggie return in The Walking Dead

That may well be this mysterious character ? A new ally, a new villain or the return of a character already known ? If some would like the return of Rick Grimes, this is just impossible. Michonne comes from trying to find it, and his return will be in a movie, as expected. And then if Rick Grimes was, why hide his face ? Announced since a long time, it is another return, which will take place in episode 16 : the one of Maggie. But this is not it under the iron mask, as it can be seen face to face, in the trailer, and with a look of character Red Dead Redemption.

Several theories have emerged, and unsurprisingly, no mention of the twin brother of Louis XIV. Among the most interesting include Trey Barker, a character from the novels The Walking Dead. In this story at hand -and very interesting, telling about the ascent of the Governor of Woodbury, Barker was part of a group that was the rule of martial law in the city. After the takeover of power by the Governor, he was made a prisoner (like so), and most importantly, this theory is based on the look of the character in the game Walking Dead : Road To Survival. His face is not visible, covered by a hood and a scarf, and still uses japanese weapons that go in a pair, exactly like the Man in the iron mask !

Duane or Heath back in The Walking Dead ?

The other theories the most consistent prefer to focus on the return of a character rather than on the arrival of a new one. Thus, one speaks of Duane Jones, the son of Morgan. Which seems unlikely, Morgan, saying that his son was bitten during season 3, at a time when he was still in his head. The Mercer noted in the survey on Twitter seems unlikely. In the comics, it happens well after, and his stature is far more imposing. The other two tracks seem probable : Heath and Connie.

The first, played by Corey Hawkins, has disappeared since the fifth episode of season 7 and its removal. But it was later discovered that the spell that had been booked was close to that of Rick Grimes, and that if his return was to be made, this would be without doubt rather in the famous film. Still Connie. Gone with Magna since the collapse of the cave, its silhouette looks more like that of the character in the iron mask. But it should be made so that it is still alive, and that she now masters the martial arts… Definitely, no track really seems to stick for the moment.

He will still have to wait to discover the face hidden under this mask of iron. Logically it should is one of the names mentioned.In the meantime, season 10 of The Walking Dead is always available on OCS, which is accessible from your box SFR.

Sources : Japanfm, We Got This Covered, First, RTL