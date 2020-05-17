The Walking Dead (OCS Choc) 3 good reasons to watch the season 10

A FACE TO REMEMBER

Since season 9, Cailey Fleming, only 13 years, interprets Judith Grimes, daughter of Rick, iconic character of the series. Previously, this young actress is seen in Star Wars, episode VII : The Awakening of the Force, was preceded by sixteen little girls in that role, but it seems to be well positioned to keep it for some time. The chain AMC plans to continue the franchise until at least 2028.

A FINAL EPISODE POSTPONED

If it was well shot, the sixteenth and last episode of this season will be, a priori, to be postponed to the autumn in the United States and in France. In fact, because of the pandemic, the post-production was interrupted. And, without special effects, it is difficult to represent on the screen a horde of several tens of thousands of zombies !

A NEW VILLAIN

If, in the series, it is called Beta, and only happens, in the hierarchy, that after Alpha, the actor Ryan Hurst imposing, from the top of the meter 93, wearing a leather jacket and face half-hidden under a mask of skin. Having regard to its size, it is not surprising that his face looks familiar if you liked Sons of Anarchy, the series on the motorcycle…

The Walking Dead : Sunday, may 17, at 20h40 on CSO Shock

Frédérick Rapilly