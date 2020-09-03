The Walking Dead Season 3 Episode 1 & & 2 A New Frontier The Ties that Bind– Xbox One Game Download For Free





The 3rd period of Telltale’s Walking Dead collection, A New Frontier, starts this month with a two-part episode entitled Ties That Bind’ Part I & & Part II. Now, Tellltale has actually produced a launch trailer– as well as it’s extreme, thrilling, as well as stunning at the exact same time. Check out the video clip in the installed over.As you can see in the trailer, Parts 1 as well as II will certainly check out the occasions that bring Javier (as well as his household) as well as Clementine with each other. Jesus as well as various other well-known personalities likewise make a look in the trailer.A New Frontier introduces on Tuesday, December 20 for COMPUTER, PS4, as well asXbox One It likewise introduces that day for iphone as well as Android tools. Telltale will certainly reveal launch days for various other systems later on.

Download Now