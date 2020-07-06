the water in the gas with your BFF Stassie ?

Alert ! During the last few weeks, there would be a lot of tension between Kylie Jenner and her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou…

This is not a secret for anyone, Kylie Jenner and her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou are very close… But this time it seems to be gone. MCE TV explains to you everything from a to Z.

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou have always made the 400 blows together ! For several years, the two stars are the pair.

They are much closer when the mother of Stormi has moved away with Jordyn Woods. In the Canvas, the two influenceuses love to put out the fire thanks to his duo.

Kylie Jenner and her BFF pose easily with the trends of the clothes and ultra sexy. And all your images are always unanimously on Instagram.

During the period of confinement, they were together. And to see the images in their social networks, the good mood went to the appointment.

Very often, Kylie Jenner and her friend always make the ringing in TikTok. Alternate as well the choreography or staging.

It is not so long, the two young women, on the other hand, had entertained his fans in the imitation of the clan Kardashian-Jenner. But more recently, internet users are questioning…

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou : The end of a friendship ?!

In effect, Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou it would be cold. Your subscribers will have noticed that interacted little in their social networks.

Unless of likes and over so much of the posts… But then that happens ?! According to a source close to the mom Stormi, the latter would benefit both the bottom of your reunion with his family.

In addition, it would be very busy with the promotion of the his last collab with her sister Kendall. The same sound of the bell on the side of Stassie.

The pretty blonde in the screenshot above the lost time with their loved ones. According to her latest photos, she enchaînerait the evenings on the right to the left.

In any case, there would have been no violent disputes between the two stars… they are just busy with their respective schedules. We’re quiet…

