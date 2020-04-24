the waterfall was amazing Margot Robbie in the video !

An impressive waterfall of Margot Robbie on the shooting of Birds of Prey was unveiled on the social networks !

An impressive waterfall. On the social networks, a video of Margot Robbie on the shooting of Birds of Prey has made its appearance… MCE TV you unveils.

Is not badass who wants to. On Twitter, a user has placed the hand on one of the many waterfalls of Margot Robbie.

The images were therefore captured during the filming of the movie Birds of Prey. The australian actress portrays the role of the dangerous Harley Quinn, women of the Wild card, in search of revenge.

On the images, the young woman performs a cascade perilous where it gives a good lesson to the two ruffians who try to kill him. In good professional, the actress gives everything she has, and the result is spectacular.

What impresses the users, it is the faculty that has Margot Robbie to wrestle. For info, the young woman has not use a liner for this scene !

There are some weeks, a choreographer of many fights in the film explained that all the actresses in the series have received training over several weeks to play their roles. One understands better why Margot Robbie will bat an eyelash.

WAIT????? MARGOT DID THIS STUNT HERSELF?????? pic.twitter.com/uwm2wn0y9E — tris (@margotkravitz) March 25, 2020

MARGOT ROBBIE, a heroin badass !

In an interview with Entertainment TonightMargot Robbie said she had loved perform stunts. She said : “So I am not as wonderful as Harley Quinn, but I loved to perform stunts “.

The australian actress outdid herself, and she wished to thank the teams who have coached. “It’s so cool to be able to work with a team of stuntmen also great that 87 Eleven. I loved this year “. This is said !

As a reminder, the film Birds Of Prey therefore reported $ 200 million of revenue in the worldwith nearly 33 250 000 entries, only a few weeks after its release ! For those of you who remember, a Morris column of the Champs-Elysées, in Paris, was erected to promote the successful film. It is what it is !

