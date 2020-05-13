The wax statue of Nicki Minaj has been unveiled… this is a big fail

By
Kim Lee
-
0
21


The great institution that is Madame Tussauds has just unveiled the double wax Nicki Minaj. The statue was planted in the universe of the movie clip Anaconda with a lush vegetation and a Nicki wax with four legs between two twerks but once the curtain lifted... The dismay is palpable... We start with the presentations :

Statue of Nicki Minaj - Museum Tussauds in Berlin
Statue of Nicki Minaj – Museum Tussauds in Berlin
Statue of Nicki Minaj - Museum Tussauds Berlin
Statue of Nicki Minaj – Museum Tussauds Berlin

The fans were very expressive on the networks, they are shocked...

Madame Tussauds unveils the wax statue of Nicki Minaj in Berlin, Germany (they know very well that this does not look like Nicki)

Listen, I’m not even a fan of Nicki Minaj but this statue serves his talent. The figure of wax-Madame Tussauds just unveiled... This is not Onika Maraj (his real name). I’m really sorry. Iswhat google exists ? They have looked at this mess and said “yeah, it was”. No, you have not...

Other internet, broadcast assumptions :

Havethey used faceapp to make the wax figure ? My sister is not like that..

And yet, this is not the first time that this wax statue out of the workshop, it had been presented in 2015 in Las Vegas and had even been archivalidated by Nicki in-person on Insta :

It is not the first wax statue failed... There has been Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Rihanna and many other... So, you can probably create a museum dedicated to the fails of wax...



Related Post:  Chris Evans has spoilé the end of the film with Anthony Mackie

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here