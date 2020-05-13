The wax statue of Nicki Minaj has been unveiled… this is a big fail

The great institution that is Madame Tussauds has just unveiled the double wax Nicki Minaj. The statue was planted in the universe of the movie clip Anaconda with a lush vegetation and a Nicki wax with four legs between two twerks but once the curtain lifted... The dismay is palpable... We start with the presentations :
The fans were very expressive on the networks, they are shocked...
Madame Tussauds unveils the wax statue of Nicki Minaj in Berlin, Germany (they know very well that this does not look like Nicki)
“Listen, I’m not even a fan of Nicki Minaj but this statue serves his talent. The figure of wax-Madame Tussauds just unveiled... This is not Onika Maraj (his real name). I’m really sorry. Is–what google exists ? They have looked at this mess and said “yeah, it was”. No, you have not...“
Other internet, broadcast assumptions :
Have–they used faceapp to make the wax figure ? My sister is not like that..
And yet, this is not the first time that this wax statue out of the workshop, it had been presented in 2015 in Las Vegas and had even been archi–validated by Nicki in-person on Insta :
It is not the first wax statue failed... There has been Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Rihanna and many other... So, you can probably create a museum dedicated to the fails of wax...