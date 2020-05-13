The wax statue of Nicki Minaj has been unveiled… this is a big fail

The great institution that is Madame Tussauds has just unveiled the double wax Nicki Minaj. The statue was planted in the universe of the movie clip Anaconda with a lush vegetation and a Nicki wax with four legs between two twerks but once the curtain lifted . . . The dismay is palpable . . . We start with the presentations :

Statue of Nicki Minaj – Museum Tussauds in Berlin

The fans were very expressive on the networks, they are shocked . . .

Madame Tussauds unveils the wax statue of Nicki Minaj in Berlin, Germany ( they know very well that this does not look like Nicki )

“Listen, I’m not even a fan of Nicki Minaj but this statue serves his talent . The figure of wax-Madame Tussauds just unveiled . . . This is not Onika Maraj ( his real name ) . I’m really sorry . Is – what google exists ? They have looked at this mess and said “yeah, it was” . No, you have not . . .“

Other internet, broadcast assumptions :

Have – they used faceapp to make the wax figure ? My sister is not like that . .

And yet, this is not the first time that this wax statue out of the workshop, it had been presented in 2015 in Las Vegas and had even been archi – validated by Nicki in-person on Insta :

It is not the first wax statue failed . . . There has been Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Rihanna and many other . . . So, you can probably create a museum dedicated to the fails of wax . . .