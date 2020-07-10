The ways in which the more fashionable to wear Birkenstock in 2020

Demonstrating a longevity undeniable in the the fashion of the areathese sandals design is recognizable among a thousand, are gaining ground every year. Comfortable to perfection, these models post-pedicure were able to barter from their appearance, their titles of orthopedic shoes to the essential of the dressing room mode.

Between the contours and rigid flanges that wrap around the ankle, the traditional pair of Birkenstock place the top of the list of desires of fashion lovers, seeking to combine comfort and style.

How to use differently than Birkenstock ?

Get out of the traditional jean and the immaculate shirt. To change that, we will focus now our partner Birkenstock with a floral dress, a slip dress, overalls, jeans or pants metal. All accessories made with gold rings, necklaces, surfer, medals and charm bracelets.

And for those of you who are inseparable from your jeans, we recommend that you pass by the shoulders with a jacket or blazer, and complete your look using at the end of an arm what of the bag iconic.

Birkenstock : from the beginnings to the catwalks

Informally, released in the year 1774, the brand of sandals in germany-led by Konrad Birkenstock) attacked the fort at the time, with these unique models. Appreciated for their practicality to remove the shoes without the slightest effort, these bare-feet séduisaient that the origin of the professionals of the health, to the interest of years after the big fashion names.

One recalls, in particular, the parades Jean-Paul Gaultier and Paco Rabanne introduced in the decade of the 90, that starisaient when this pair iconic. In the Face of the flowering success of these collaborations, many others have seen the light of day. In the autumn-winter of 2019, Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of the house Valentino signed a capsule collection noticed with Birkenstock, while in the spring-summer of 2019 the creator subversive Rick Owenshe had close to him thirteen pairs of claw German.

Much more than a trend, the Birkenstock are the loan of a real case of style.

