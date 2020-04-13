The wedding of prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, it was 15 years ago

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles celebrate this Thursday their wedding crystal. The opportunity for the Royal Blog de Paris Match to go back in time to immerse yourself in images of their wedding day, there are just 15 years old.

Their love has been stronger than any. On 9 April 2005, prince Charles, the eldest son and heir of queen Elizabeth II, married the woman of his life, his darling, Camilla. The one he loved since the early 1970s. The one who had chosen to marry another -Andrew Parker Bowles – but that was quickly to become his mistress to the greatest misfortune of his wife, the young and naive princess Diana.

A marriage surrounded by their four children and the royal family

Charles divorced in 1996, Lady Di, whom he had been separated since 1992. Camilla, for her part, divorced in 1995. Free to show their relationship to the big day, the couple will wait, however a decade before you marry in just wedding. And the d-day, it is up to the sides of their respective children -princes William and Harry and Laura and Tom Parker Bowles, the royal family and a few representatives of the other european courts that they say “yes” in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall (the town hall of the city of Windsor), before a service of prayers and dedications will be celebrated in the chapel of St James of Windsor castle.

See: Charles and Camilla unveil the photo of their 15 years of marriage

While this Thursday, 9 April 2020, the prince of Wales and the duchess of Cornwall are celebrating their 15e wedding anniversary in their mansion scottish Bixhall, without their families and friends because of the epidemic of Covid-19, the Royal Blog you the option to review the images. Look…