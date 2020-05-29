The wedding of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas took place thanks to the… Harry Potter

With the outbreak of Coronavirus, the tv programmes and the programmes have been turned upside down. The animators may not receive in the plateau of the personalities they wish to interview. Result : it is in visio that Joe Jonas has answered the questions of James Corden on his marriage with Sophie Turner in his Late Late Show on Monday 27 April 2020.

The meeting of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Interviewed, Joe Jonas and income on an ultimatum which he was asked that Sophie Turner before their marriage : “She told me : ‘if you want to be my husband, you have to look at all of the Harry Potter‘”. The singer explains, “Because every Christmas, for those who don’t know, all the English gather in front of the saga Harry Potter” Joe Jonas has accepted. After becoming a big fan of the warlock goggles created by J. K Rowling, Joe Jonas was asked by Sophie Turner to watch the trilogy “the Lord of The Rings” in exchange.

They are both agreed : these are two sagas that they love !

The containment of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Currently, the couple is in the containment, as all the world. The singer of Jonas Brothers said that Sophie Turner and him just moved into a new house. They are installed only a few days before the start of the quarantine and make sure to get used to this new home and decorate to their taste.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner deal as they can. They are, for example, discovered a passion for Legos : “It was the castle of Hogwarts that consists of 7000 pieces, but also the Batmobile… It is running out of ideas for now”. Joe Jonas has also indicated that his wife was particularly good at this little game.

Next step : find the place where to install all of their Legos !