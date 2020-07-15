The Wedding of the Rebels on Netflix : homecoming stormy Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have marked a whole generation of “Titanic”. A few years later, they met again and again he played a couple of “Wedding Rebels,” Sam Mendes. Published in France in 2009 and is currently available on Netflix, the film marks their second collaboration on screen.

The Wedding Of The Rebels : what is it about ?

Frank and April Wheeler are a young couple in the America of the 50’s. The two come to settle in the suburbs of Connecticut when they become pregnant. The couple has the same dreams, and proudly proclaims its independence, who are eager not to be trapped by social conventions. However, despite its charm and irreverence, the Wheeler’s to be exactly what was not wanted : a man stuck in a job with no interest and a housewife dreams of passion and of a hectic life. Decided to change my life, April imagine a plan to get out of their small comfortable routine in Connecticut to go live in Paris…

Launched in 2009 in France, The Wedding Of The Rebels it is the fourth feature of Sam Mendes. The director had started his career with a success : American Beauty. In the casting The Wedding Of The Rebels we find the duo of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. They are joined by Michael Shannon, Kathryn Hahn and David Harbour, among others.

The Wedding Of The Rebels : reunion for the cast of Titanic

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have played for the first time together in the cult film James Cameron, Titanic. The love story between Jack and Rose, as well as the success of the film marked the world of cinema and pop culture forever. In 1998, the film was nominated for 14 Oscars and won 11. The Wedding Of The Rebels brand the return of the legendary couplebut in a record very different. Kathy Bates, who played Molly Brown in Titanic also included in the casting.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio : a long and lasting friendship

In addition to having agreed to turn in The Wedding Of The Rebelsthe two actors expressed a real enthusiasm to the idea of working together again. Leonardo DiCaprio had said :

Well, Kate and I have been friends for many, many years. From TitanicI think we were both in search of the perfect project that we were going to do together. The fate has made that Sam Mendes was included in the project and that the scenario was very good. Mostly it was very different from what I had before.

Kate Winslet has had to resort to that is complemented with by his co-star and friend always with this beautiful sentence :

Leo is incredible. I really think this is the best actor of his generation.

Sam Mendes didn’t see anyone else for The Wedding Of The Rebels

After TitanicLeonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have begun a beautiful friendship. A second collaboration was only a matter of time. Eleven years later, Sam Mendes (the husband of Kate Winslet at the time) who took the decision to bring to the screen. More than a simple choice of castingthe producer saw only the duo portray Frank and April Wheeler, in The Wedding Of The Rebels. It is expressed in your choice :

For me, they were able to evoke both the tenderness and the love of these two beings, and the dangerousness of the deceptions that are the one in the other. Leo and Kate have known since the age of 20 years. They know that the defects of one another and can not pretend to be another person when you are face-to-face. There is among them a franchise, a mutual support, but also a tendency to test each other.

A frank analysis that says a lot about the friendship shared by the two actors in front of and outside the chambers.

(Re)discover The Wedding Of The Rebelsnow available on Netflix.