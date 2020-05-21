The Weeknd and Doja Cat teasent their collaboration !

The two singers The Weeknd and Doja Cat have announced their new collaboration. It gives you more details !

The singers The Weeknd and Doja Cat announce their collaboration. MCE TV gives you more details !

In fact, it seems that the two artists will be releasing a remix of “In your Eyes “. It is a tube of the singer The Weeknd.

Moreover, Doja Cat, and The Weeknd have announced the new on the social networks. In fact, they are published the announcement on Twitter.

But before that, the singer Doja Cat had done a survey to ask for the opinion of his fans first. Indeed, on may 19, the singer is launching a survey on Twitter with a list of possible collaborations.

Among the names on the list of artists, of course, was that of The Weeknd. Then she put other fake names.

Besides, she has set “Stuart Little “ or “Pissy tits “. In any case, the young woman wanted to first take the temperature with swinging the info !

The Weeknd and Doja Cat: soon a remix

A few hours after his survey, Doja Cat has tweeted “in your eyes “. Yes yes, nothing else !

The Weeknd has then for its part, retweeted the post, the singer, adding of émojis hearts and a saxophone. This is how the 2 artists have chosen teaser of their new collaboration.

“In Your Eyes” is the 3rd single from the 4th studio album of The Weeknd, “After Hours “. Besides the singer dedicate the album has a fan died a few days before its release.

The remix of Doja Cat is not the first cover of a song from the album. In fact, other artists have already stored other single.

Moreover, Lil Uzi Vert was parked “Heartless “, Chromatics “Blinding Lights “. Or Major Lazer recently put his grain of salt to Blinding Lights as well.

Another side Doja Cat has also been involved in a lot of collaborations. We can also think of the remix Say So with Nicki Minaj !

