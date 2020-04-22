The Weeknd and Drake in the lead, Doja Cat continues to climb, Justin Bieber fall… The classification Billboard

Then we offered you to discover the top albums of the week with Ninho, Maes, Angela or even The Weeknd, we will now be interested in the classification Billboard. In the first we find a new time Blinding Lights of The Weeknd, followed by Drake with Toosie Slide. In the third position Roddy Ricch to hold its place as Dua Lipa with the fourth place. Just behind, Doja Cat wins three seats with Say so. Harry Styles is sixth, Post Malone for seventh-and Future & Drake eighth with Life is good. It ends with Justin Bieber who loses a place, it is now ninth and Billie Eilish tenth with everyting i wanted.

On the side of the top-selling albums in the United States you can still find The Weeknd in the first place with “After Hours”. It is followed by Tory Lanez, which is an entry to the collation directly into the second. Lil Uzi Vert is still third, Lil Baby is fourth. Then we find Bad Bunny who earns a place as Post Malone who is now sixth. Roddy Ricch is seventh with “Excuse me for being an antisocial”. The Strokes landed in the rankings to eighth place. Behind, Rod Wave is ninth and Dua Lipa tenth but it does not prevent to start working on his next album. And finally we finish the rankings with Billie Eilish eleventh and Justin Bieber twelfth.